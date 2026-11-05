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Badgers open as massive favorites vs. Rutgers despite coming off loss
By Rohan Chakravarthi,2 days ago
The Wisconsin Badgers are looking to bounce back this weekend against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after a disappointing outcome against the Iowa Hawkeyes in a 30-0 loss. It was a rough one on all fronts for the Badgers, as they couldn’t move the ball offensively, made a quarterback change, and struggled against the pass defensively. After talking about preparation during the week, Wisconsin looked completely flat in their first rivalry game of the season, reverting all the talk from their upset over USC the week before.
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