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Modern Warfare 4 Players Discover Powerful Oris 8.6 One-Shot Build
By Alex Wirden,2 days ago
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 players have discovered an aggressive Oris 8.6 marksman rifle build that combines high damage with improved mobility, potentially making it one of the strongest unconventional loadouts in the game’s early multiplayer meta. The five-attachment setup is designed to support a run-and-gun playstyle while retaining the rifle’s ability to eliminate enemies with a single well-placed shot.