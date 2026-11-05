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Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake – How to Beat Sharp and Flat and Get the Sun’s Song
By Alex Wirden,2 days ago
Sharp the Elder and Flat the Younger are two ghostly Composer Brothers found in Kakariko Graveyard in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake. Players can accidentally summon these spirits by examining their gravestones, but defeating them is relatively simple with the right strategy. The brothers are also connected to the hidden A Song of the Royal Family quest, which rewards players with the Sun’s Song.