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Borderlands 4’s Next Big Success Could Come From Its Story, Not Its Guns
By Alex Wirden,2 days ago
Borderlands 4 could have an opportunity to strengthen one of the franchise’s most overlooked qualities: its characters and storytelling. With Gearbox confirming additional content for 2027 and asking fans which familiar faces deserve more attention, the game’s second year could offer something more meaningful than another collection of powerful weapons.