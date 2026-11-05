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'Plenty to do' before planned retirement in 2028, says Northborough-Southborough superintendent
By Jamie Pote,2 days ago
NORTHBOROUGH – If you ask Superintendent Gregory Martineau, the work leading three school districts – Northborough, Southborough, and Northborough-Southborough – is never quite done. Despite receiving an “exemplary” rating during his review last year, he knows that with the rapid growth of technology, several capital projects awaiting,...