undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Here's why Seiya should make Toronto his next home
2 days ago
TORONTO -- If you were a professional matchmaker, you’d want to set up Seiya Suzuki and the Blue Jays on a date. They are, at least on paper, a perfect match. Whether there’s a spark, that’s for the coming weeks and months to decide, but Suzuki represents everything the Blue Jays are looking for in free agency -- a star-caliber outfielder with the potential to hit 30-plus home runs on top of excellent defense.