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$10 Million Granted for Floyd Bennett Field Hangar Redevelopment In Marine Park, Brooklyn
2 days ago
Governor Kathy Hochul announced $10 million in state funding this week for the restoration and mixed-use reactivation of Hangars 3 and 4, a pair of historic prewar hangars at Floyd Bennett Field in Marine Park, Brooklyn. Designed by LTL Architects and led by the Jamaica Bay-Rockaway Parks Conservancy in partnership with the National Park Service, the project will restore the structures and repurpose their interiors for community, commercial, and educational use.
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