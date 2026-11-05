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The Bowen Completes Residential Conversion, Expansion at 289 Schermerhorn Street in Downtown Brooklyn
By Michael Young and Matt Pruznick,2 days ago
Construction is complete on The Bowen, a 13-story office-to-residential conversion at 289 Schermerhorn Street in Downtown Brooklyn. Designed by GF55 Architects and developed by Urban Development Partners, the project involved a vertical expansion atop an existing seven-story office building, doubling its scope to 105,000 square feet. The structure yields 71 condominium units in studio to three-bedroom layouts, accompanying indoor and outdoor amenities, and ground-floor retail space. CL-OTH Interiors handled the design for the residences and amenities for the property, which is located between Bond and Nevins Streets.