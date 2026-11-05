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Recruiting Roundup: Michigan to host 5-star CB for 2nd time this fall
By JamieTerbrack,2 days ago
A 5-star CB prospect is headed back to Ann Arbor for the second time this season. That and more in today’s Recruiting Roundup:. Welcome to the Recruiting Roundup, our twice-per-week series breaking down the latest developments on the recruiting trail for the Michigan Wolverines. We’ll keep you up to date on the top targets, the visits they take, the predictions that analysts make, and everything in between. Here’s what you need to know today…
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