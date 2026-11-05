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Missouri AG sues 4 retailers, including Independence shop, over alleged marijuana-as-hemp sales
By Sarah Motter,2 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway sued four retailers, including Independence’s Herb Depot, over marijuana products allegedly labeled as hemp. AG Hanaway said the lawsuits accuse the businesses of selling products that exceed legal THC limits while deceptively presenting themselves as licensed state dispensaries. Under...
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