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Bosque Farms councilors file to remove mayor from office in court
By Stock photo,2 days ago
BOSQUE FARMS — A complaint by three village of Bosque Farms councilors has been filed in district court to remove the village mayor from office for malfeasance. On Tuesday, Oct. 27, a complaint brought by Councilors Manual Zamora, Erica De Smet and James Bruhn was filed in 13th Judicial District Court to remove Mayor Chris Gillespie for malfeasance in office. The case has been assigned to Judge James Lawrence Sanchez.