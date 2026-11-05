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Spotify is coming to United Airlines seatbacks — with help from Starlink
By Andrew J. Hawkins,2 days ago
Is transportation editor with 10+ years of experience who covers EVs, public transportation, and aviation. His work has appeared in The New York Daily News and City & State. United has built a custom, native Spotify app for seatback displays, allowing passengers to log directly in to their personal accounts and stream their own libraries, playlists, and video podcasts while flying 35,000 feet in the air. The new integration is being powered by Starlink’s satellite Wi-Fi, which is currently being installed throughout United’s entire fleet.