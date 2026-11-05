undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Selinsgrove man sentenced to 17 years for fentanyl, meth and crack trafficking
By FOX56 NEWSROOM,2 days ago
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — A 46-year-old Selinsgrove man was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for possessing fentanyl, methamphetamine and crack cocaine with intent to distribute, including in Snyder and Union counties, prosecutors said. Scotch Bruce Hanning was sentenced Nov. 3 by Chief U.S. District Judge Matthew...
19