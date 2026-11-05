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Man accused of stealing copper tubing from South Georgia Tech campus, deputies say
By Ty Grant,2 days ago
CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - A 42-year-old man is facing multiple charges after deputies say he stole copper tubing and other equipment from South Georgia Technical College. According to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), deputies responded to the college’s campus on North Midway Road around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, following a report of a theft.
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