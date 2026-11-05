undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Blustery and Cooler Tonight and Early Friday
By Ken Johnson,2 days ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Gusty north winds delivers some cool, fall weather to Texoma tonight and Friday. Lows tonight will drop into the 40s with highs on Friday mainly staying in the 60s. The active weather pattern across the southern U.S. continues this weekend with yet another storm system crossing the region. Most of the rain with it will stay south of us with mainly clouds up our way. Any rain chances will be small for us. Expect weekend highs mainly in the 60s with lows at night in the 40s.