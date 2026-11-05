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Tracking potential tropical development South of Bermuda
By Michael Ehrenberg,2 days ago
A broad, non-tropical low pressure area located a few hundred miles. south of Bermuda is producing some disorganized convection mainly to. the east of its center. Environmental conditions could support this. system gradually acquiring subtropical characteristics through this. weekend while it moves slowly eastward over the western and central. subtropical...