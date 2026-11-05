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Doris F. Miller, 87, Storm Lake
By news@stormlakeradio.com,2 days ago
Doris F. Miller, age 87, of Storm Lake, Iowa died November 4, 2026 at Accura Healthcare of Aurelia. Funeral services will take place Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Burial is in the Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, November 13, 2026 from 5-7:00 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in STORM LAKE. The Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.