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Concord Student's Unprinted Gas Receipt Leads to $2 Million Powerball Win
By Avery Scott,2 days ago
A broken receipt printer at a Harrisburg gas station turned into a $2 million payday for a Concord civil engineering college student, who says he never would have bought the winning Powerball ticket if his receipt had printed outside. Bram Dunehew matched all five white balls in the October 31 Halloween drawing, then watched a Power Play add-on double his prize from $1 million to $2 million.
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