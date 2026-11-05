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Democrats Flip Cabarrus County Commission After Three Decades Of GOP Control
By Kendra Davis,2 days ago
Democrats swept all three open seats on the Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners this week, handing the party control of the five-member board for the first time in more than three decades. Ingrid Nurse, Dan Redding and Phil Henry won the three available seats, flipping a board that Republicans have dominated since the early 1990s.
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