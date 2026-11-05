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Upland Teen Critically Hurt After E-Bike Hits Car on Sidewalk Without Light
By Michael Taylor,2 days ago
A teenage boy was found face down and unresponsive in a Sixth Street parking lot in Upland Sunday evening, just a few feet from the e-bike he had been riding, after police say it struck a car turning into the lot. Officers and ambulance personnel were called to the scene shortly before 6:30 p.m. and found the boy, described in 9-1-1 calls as 15 to 16 years old.
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