undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Athens Restaurant Roundup: Magnolias temporarily closes, low country boil at Union Fare, festive drink menus and more
By Cara Eldridge,2 days ago
November officially invites colder temperatures into Athens.Union Fare is celebrating with a low country boil and Jittery Joe’s, Daydreamer Coffee and more are introducing their winter drink menus. Magnolias Bar of Athens is temporarily closed and in need of reconstruction due to a car crash. Magnolias Bar. 312 E....