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DAR, SAR support band trip for Veteran’s Day observance
By Natalie Kennedy nkennedy@ tiogapublishing.com,2 days ago
WELLSBORO — The Wellsboro High School Band is ready for its performance in Washington, D.C. for the America250 National Veterans Day ceremony. The 22 students and nine chaperones will leave this Friday, Nov. 9, to be part of the nation’s observance on Nov. 11. The group has raised $38,000 to fund the trip, all through fundraisers, grants from foundations and donations from individuals and community organizations.