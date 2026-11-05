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Wellsboro mulls parking limits for holiday parade
By Natalie Kennedy nkennedy@ tiogapublishing.com,2 days ago
WELLSBORO — The Wellsboro borough council discussed whether to restrict parking on a section of Main Street for the annual Holiday Lights parade. Council discussed whether to restrict parking on the west side of Main Street (same side as the Arcadia Theatre) between East Avenue and Central Avenue for the Holiday Lights Parade, scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 11.