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Diane Jackson finds purpose serving Hood County seniors
By Jeff Osborne,2 days ago
Diane Jackson is a frequent presence at the Hood County Senior Center, where the 79-year-old is a dedicated volunteer. “She’s very organized and does a great job for us,” said Lindsey Powell, civic engagement coordinator for the Hood County Committee on Aging, which oversees the senior center. “We appreciate all she does staying on top of things. She is a wonderful help in so many ways.”
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