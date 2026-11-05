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METCAR Manager Robert Riccio Shares His Advanced Manufacturing Story
By David Levine,2 days ago
Local news about the companies, people and issues that impact business in Westchester County and beyond. Manufacturing jobs, even at the entry level, offer clear opportunities for growth and development into more senior positions. Just ask Robert Riccio. His career started in engineering, but he has quickly moved up the ladder into management positions that require as much “people skills” as design expertise.