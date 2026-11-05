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Tomorrowland Brasil 2027 Lineup Revealed: Axwell, The Chainsmokers, FISHER and Alok Lead The Bill
By Oliver Tryon,2 days ago
From 30 April to 2 May 2027, Parque Maeda in Itu will once again transform into an electronic music paradise as Tomorrowland Brasil reveals a colossal lineup for its ‘Consciencia’ edition. With tickets now on sale, the festival has confirmed over 100 artists, blending global heavyweights with the very best of Brazil’s homegrown talent.