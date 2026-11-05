undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
My Clever Android ascends through evolving rock atmospheres on “Elevator” [BPM Premiere]
By Joshua Pickard,2 days ago
The world rarely makes sense, but for some, music can offer a brief dose of clarity while illustrating the curious mechanics of the world around us. For the geography-bridging trio My Clever Android – consisting of singer-songwriter Kirk Ross, drummer/programmer Steven Wolf, and guitarist Jeff Thall – the distance between Vallejo, Los Angeles, and New York provides unique opportunities to collaborate across vast distance. The band creates a distinctive brew of gauzy dream pop, tenacious alt rock, and wired electronic wildness, a collage of influence and inspiration that’s as sonically eclectic as it is emotionally arresting.