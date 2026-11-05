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The Batman Part II Star Scarlett Johansson Teases Her Mysterious Role
By Jonnalyn Cortez,2 days ago
Primary Subject: Scarlett Johansson’s role in The Batman Part II. Key Update: Scarlett Johansson admitted that her mysterious role caused her significant existential angst and was exceptionally hard to crack. Status: Confirmed (casting) / Unconfirmed (character identity) Last Verified: November 5, 2026. Quick Answer: Scarlett Johansson opened up about...