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Cristiano Ronaldo’s next game with Al-Nassr revealed after unexpected Portugal retirement announcement
By Martina Alcheva,2 days ago
Cristiano Ronaldo has brought his remarkable international career with Portugal to an end, but his decision does not mean he is ready to walk away from soccer. The experienced forward is now turning his attention towards the remaining challenges of his club career, although an unexpected change to Al-Nassr’s schedule has complicated his immediate return to action.