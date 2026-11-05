undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Nov. 5: First Responders In Merced Learn New Emergency Skills In Paramedic Program
By Soreath Hok,2 days ago
A new paramedic program at Merced College is attracting more than just students. First responders who are already working in the city are taking courses to level up their skills. And that’s improving emergency capabilities in the city. Rachel Livinal from the Merced Focus attends a mock training to find out what people are learning in the field.