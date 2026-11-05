undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Eugene, Springfield schools will notify families, staff of immigration enforcement
By Lilly St. Angelo,2 days ago
Eugene and Springfield school districts will now notify families and staff when federal immigration authorities show up on school grounds, a new requirement under state law. The Oregon Legislature passed House Bill 4079 in March, giving school districts and public higher education entities until Sept. 30 to adopt policies for how to interact with immigration enforcement authorities.
10