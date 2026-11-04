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Middletown sidewalks are breaking apart. The city is changing how they're built
2 days ago
MIDDLETOWN - Some sidewalks and curbs in downtown Middletown have begun to degrade, prompting public works officials to rethink the way they're cast. Newer sidewalks, built over the last 20 to 30 years, acting Director of Public Works Brian Gartner said during the Oct 28 Downtown Business District meeting, were made with a monolithic, or integral, pour method - where the curb and sidewalk are poured in one piece.