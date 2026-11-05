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Adirondack Stories: John Brown
By Marty Podskoch,2 days ago
In 1849, John Brown, abolitionist, brought his wife and seven children to a 244-acre farm at North Elba near Lake Placid where he planned to aid the free Blacks living in Timbuctoo, a farming community. In the winter of 1857-58, Brown joined the abolitionist movement in Kansas, leaving his family behind to maintain their farm. Brown returned occasionally to check on them. In the summer of 1859 he went to Virginia and on Oct. 16 he led a raid on the U.S. arsenal at Harpers Ferry to get arms for a slave insurrection. Brown was captured after the raid and executed on Dec. 2, 1859. His wife had his body brought back to the Adirondacks. Today, tourists visit Brown’s farm and his grave, a New York State historic site.