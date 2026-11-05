undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Where Is ‘Pluribus’ Filmed? The Albuquerque, Las Vegas and Spain Locations From Season 1
By Emma Loggins,2 days ago
Season 1 of Pluribus was filmed mostly in and around Albuquerque, New Mexico, with extra location work at Bilbao Airport and in Oviedo in northern Spain, on the Canary Islands, and inside the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. The New Mexico side of the Pluribus filming locations runs from a cul-de-sac the crew built from nothing to a real Sprouts, the Albuquerque International Sunport and the Very Large Array radio telescope in Socorro County.