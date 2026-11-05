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Four nabbed in The Villages after drone drops drugs and saw blades at Coleman prison
By Meta Minton,2 days ago
Four suspects—including a 16-year-old—were apprehended in The Villages early Wednesday morning after allegedly using a drone to drop fentanyl, saw blades and cell phones into the Coleman Federal Correctional Complex. According to arrest reports from the Wildwood Police Department, officers were dispatched at about 2:09 a.m. to the...
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