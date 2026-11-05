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The Daily Grind: Did you take part in World of Warcraft Forever’s launch day?
By Eliot Lefebvre,2 days ago
Look, there’s no point in pretending that there is a huge amount of dead air in the MMORPG news space right now; yesterday’s big launch of World of Warcraft Forever is sucking up all the oxygen. Some of our writers were playing it, of course, and we’re sure that some of the people who are reading this right now were playing it, too. But we’re also sure that some of you who are reading this did not jump in, either because you weren’t interested for whatever reason or because you’re waiting for something.