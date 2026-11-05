undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Bordentown Voters Approve $86.1M School Bond
By Community News,2 days ago
Update, Nov. 5: The referendum passed 3,663 to 2,260, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported in its roundup of Nov. 3 South Jersey school votes. The count is still unofficial; TAPinto reported the same tally with 80% of voting districts in. TAPinto also reported that Democratic Mayor Aneka Miller and Committeeman Bill Grayson took the two Bordentown Township Committee seats, defeating Republican Gene Hill.