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ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X20 Review: Gaming Performance, Hardware, and Key Specifications
By Gio Farley,2 days ago
The handheld gaming market continues to expand as manufacturers introduce portable devices capable of running demanding PC games. ASUS is among the companies competing in this segment with its Republic of Gamers (ROG) lineup. Its latest release, the ROG Xbox Ally X20, builds on the existing ROG Xbox Ally X with an OLED display, updated controls, and refinements to its cooling system.