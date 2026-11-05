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Motorola Signature 27 vs iPhone 18 Pro Max: Android or iOS flagship?
By Jessica Gorringe,2 days ago
As Motorola has just launched its highly-anticipated Signature 27 flagship smartphone, we’re keen to see how it measures up to the iPhone 18 Pro Max. Though we’re yet to review the Motorola Signature 27, we have reviewed the iPhone 18 Pro Max and awarded Apple’s flagship with a 4.5-star rating. With this in mind, the Signature 27 has a lot to live up.