undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
2026 Lexus ES 350e Specifications: How Lexus Is Raising the Bar for Electric Sedans
By Gio Farley,2 days ago
The 2026 Lexus ES 350e introduces an all-electric powertrain to the brand's long-running luxury sedan lineup. As the eighth-generation ES arrives with a redesigned platform, updated technology, and expanded passenger space, the electric model gives buyers another option in the growing premium EV market. Its combination of driving range, cabin comfort, and charging compatibility makes it an important addition to the Lexus lineup.