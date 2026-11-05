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Round Mountain, Beatty carry 1A Central into state volleyball tournament
By Bill Evans,2 days ago
Round Mountain and Beatty will carry the 1A Central League into this week’s state volleyball tournament after surviving Friday’s regional semifinals in Beatty. Round Mountain swept Tonopah 3-0 in one semifinal, while Beatty did the same to Indian Springs in the other, securing state berths for both teams before they met later in the day for the regional championship.