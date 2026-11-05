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Judge rules to remove Glenville High School football team from OHSAA football playoffs
By 19 News Digital Team,2 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thursday afternoon, the Eighth District Court of Appeals decided to remove the Glenville High School football team from the 2026 playoffs. After days of awaiting a decision on Glenville’s eligibility, the judge sided with the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s (OHSAA) decision to remove the team from the playoffs amid an investigation.