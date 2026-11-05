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Palm Springs Pride marks 40th anniversary with parade, festival, new Arenas District event
By Post Staff,2 days ago
Palm Springs Pride is celebrating its 40th anniversary this weekend with a festival, three entertainment stages and a parade in downtown Palm Springs. Organizers expect 220,000 people to attend the event, which has the theme “Be Included.” P.S. Resorts is the primary sponsor, and the city of Palm Springs and The Arenas District are presenting sponsors.
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