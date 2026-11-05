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DealCloser Connects with Harvey, Helping Lawyers Turn Legal Analysis into Action
By DealCloser,2 days ago
Lawyers can access transaction context and execute closing tasks without leaving Harvey, extending DealCloser’s existing AI-powered workflows. LONDON — 5 November 2026 — DealCloser, the AI-powered transaction management platform, today announced an integration with Harvey, the leading operating system for legal and professional services, making the integration generally available through Harvey’s Connector Library. Built using the Model Context Protocol (MCP), the connection supports both read and write capabilities, enabling lawyers to access DealCloser transaction data and take approved actions directly from Harvey.