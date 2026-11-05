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Lawrence Township issues bear safety alert following neighborhood trash incidents
By Pedro Carmona,2 days ago
Municipal officials in Lawrence Township are urging residents to take precautions after a young black bear was reported rummaging through household trash in a neighborhood. The incident occurred near Tall Timbers Drive and Carter Road, according to a notice posted by township officials. Authorities noted that bears are currently exhibiting...