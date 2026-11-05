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Eugene asks for public input as it considers use of speeding, red-light cameras
By Grace Chinowsky,2 days ago
A pilot program to test intersection safety cameras is taking shape in Eugene. The city’s Public Works Engineering team is considering placing the cameras at three to five intersections to reduce dangerous traffic behavior. Staff have not yet identified funding or picked a launch date for the initiative, according to a Wednesday, Nov. 3, news release.