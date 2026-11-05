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Potter County chosen for national health program; one of 12 Public Health Leadership Academy
By Natalie Kennedy nkennedy@ tiogapublishing.com,2 days ago
Potter County has been chosen as one of 12 counties in the nation to be part of the National Association of Counties and the de Beaumont Foundation to participate in the Public Health Leadership Academy. Commissioner Paul Heimel and Thomas Patterson, administrator of the county human services department, will take...