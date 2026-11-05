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Expecting a grandbaby? Doctors suggest scheduling your own checkup first
By Aisha Morales,2 days ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) — If you’re expecting a new grandbaby, doctors say you may want to schedule a checkup for yourself before the little one arrives. Newborns are especially vulnerable to infections because their immune systems are still developing. That’s why doctors say grandparents should make sure their vaccinations are up to date.