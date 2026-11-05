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ON-AIR SEGMENT: Robert Lewis talks grant money for North Country Proudly Honors to offer discounted Military banners to low income Veterans and families
2 days ago
BOONVILLE- On Thursday, November 5, 2026, spokesperson for North Country Proudly Honors, Robert Lewis, joined North Country News and discussed some grant funding that has been awarded thanks to the Kenneth V. and Jeannette Remp Sawyer Community Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation to help reduce the cost of Military banners for low-income Veterans and their families.