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Chargers Football Team Statistical Leaders
By Marcus Mackey,2 days ago
The AC/GC Chargers football team saw a different kind of season this year. The Chargers ended 5-4 on the season, and saw a bit of a different spread when it came to statistics. Leading the team in the majority of passing statistics was sophomore Andrew Baumert, with 18 completions on 37 attempted passes for 168 yards, averaging 9.3 per throw, with one passing touchdown, and four interceptions. Fellow sophomore Will Skram also had a passing touchdown, his only throw on the year, which went 54 yards.